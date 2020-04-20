Cheryl Roberts, 70

Cheryl Jane Roberts, age 70 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a co-owner along with her husband Ken, of Tara Villa Campground near Ripley, Ohio; a twenty-seven year employee of the Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District and the former owner of the Felicity Flower Shop. She was born May 2, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert and Elaine (Kingham) Benzinger. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Alice Schumard and Alvina Fagin.

Cheryl is survived by her husband – Ken Roberts; two daughters – K.C. Roberts of Florence, Kentucky and Chessi Roddy and husband Nicholas of Harrison, Ohio; two grandchildren – Finn and Nash Roddy; one sister – Joann Viox of Milford, Ohio; one brother – Sammy Benzinger of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

(Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic) Private services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio at the convenience of the family. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to the RULH School District, 502 S. Second Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

