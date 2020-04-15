Robert ‘Bob’ Stevens, 89

Robert Thomas (“Bob”) Stevens died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 89 years old. Bob was born in Mason County, Kentucky on March 8, 1931, to Robert and Mary Slack Stevens. He is survived by his wife of 61years, Ruth Malone Stevens and their three children. Robert Thomas Stevens, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Clay Malone Stevens (Sallie) of Louisville, Kentucky and Suzanne Stevens Lippert (Mark) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob is the proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Robert Thomas Stevens III, Alexander Keith Stevens, Grady Jacobs Stevens, Margaret Malone Stevens, Zoe Stevens Lippert and Liza Malone Lippert.

Bob graduated from Minerva High School in 1949 and the University of Kentucky in 1953 with a degree in Agriculture Economics. He served as an officer in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed for a period of time in Fairbanks, Alaska. After serving in the Air Force, Bob began working at Browning/Emerson Electric in 1955 and worked in computer systems development and management for the next 38 years. After his retirement from Emerson Electric in 1993, Bob was active in the lives of his children and grandchildren and exercised an intellectual curiosity about almost everything. He was an avid reader and a dedicated traveler, spending time at various seacoast locations in Florida and Alabama during the winter season.

He was a member of the Lawrence Creek Christian Church and the First Christian Church in Maysville where he served as Deacon and Elder as well as being the treasurer for 10 years. Bob served on the Aberdeen Township Council for 21 years and was a member of the Aberdeen Lions Club for many years. He had many friends and a loving family who cherish their many memories with him. He will be missed.

Services were be private and attended by immediate family. Bob was laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the First Christian Church in Maysville, Kentucky.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

