Evan Planck III, 50

Evan Eugene Planck III, age 50 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence. He worked for R & N Wood Products. Evan was born May 23, 1969 in Anne Arundel, Maryland the son of the late Rena Mae (Sprowl) Campbell. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father – Charles Campbell, one brother – Michael D. Planck, one sister – Tangela Ormes and his maternal grandmother – Idelia Sprowl.

Mr. Planck is survived by two sons – Xan and Zeb Planck of Georgetown, Ohio; friend and mother of his children – Missy (Watson) Planck of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Jonathon Planck and wife Kristi of Georgetown, Ohio and Douglas Planck and husband Robert Harper of Cold Springs, Kentucky; two step sisters – Angela Campbell and Roselee Combs and husband Mitch both of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two special nieces – Amber Young and husband Randy of Williamsburg, Ohio and Kaylee Planck of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two special great nieces – Elizabeth and Emily Young and many other nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at date to be determined. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab is serving the family.

