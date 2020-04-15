Elsie Cropper, 95

Elsie Elizabeth Cropper, age 95 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. She was born September 1, 1924 in Stockport, England the daughter of the late Harry & Eleanor (Walsh) Oldham. She met her husband, Joe Cropper, as he served in the U.S. Army Air Force in England. As a war bride, Elsie came to America in 1946 on the Queen Mary I. Her life changed as a “City Girl” who adapted to life on the farm raising her five children. She also enjoyed the friendship of other British war brides in the area.

Besides her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by her husband Joe in 1990 and her only sister, Florrie Baker in 2018. She is survived by her five children – David Cropper and wife Sandy of Fishers, Indiana, Bernie Cropper and wife Melissa, Dennis Cropper and wife Shelly, Karen Boone and husband Mike and Sandy Adkins and husband Ike all of Georgetown, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Wendy Marshall, Lora Mazaheri, Jill Parriman, Joe Cropper, Ben Cropper, Tom Cropper, Jake Cropper, Autumn Preston, Clint Cropper, Kelsey Jones, Matthew Adkins and Nathan Adkins; and ten great grandchildren – Campbell & Caleb Marshall, Imani & Zaire Mazaheri, June Elizabeth Parriman, Marcus Thompson& Jackson Cropper, Morgan, Jordan & Avery Preston and sister-in-law – Mary Therese Cropper and many nieces and nephews.

(Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic) Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com