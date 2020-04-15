Christine McKenzie, 74

Christine McKenzie, age 74 of Fayetteville, Ohio, formerly of Russellville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 7, 1945 in Brown County, OH, the daughter of the late Tharton and Lona (Hogge) Planck. She was a bar maid for many years at the Wayside Inn in Russellville.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Bill McKenzie, daughter, Carla Haas, 4 siblings, Alvin Planck, Julie Planck, Inas Klein and Eunice Grisman and 1 grandson, Ty Haas.

She is survived by 2 sons, Christopher Young of Ironton, OH, Gregory Young of West Union, OH, 2 brothers, Noah Planck of Wilmington, OH, Howard Planck of Winchester, 3 sisters, Ruby Hardyman of Columbus, OH, Helen McKenzie of Georgetown, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, graveside services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

