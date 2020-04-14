Corona Virus Update

At press time on April 14, Brown County has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The cases are tracked on a cumulative basis, which means that the numbers continue to go up regardless of the current status of the individuals involved.

Of the six cases, one man died on March 29 and another man is listed as being hospitalized in Florida from complications relating to the virus.

Of the four that remain, one is a woman in her fifties and three of them are men. One of the men is in his fifties and two are in their sixties.

These three people are self-quarantining at home according to the Brown County Health Department.

71 people in total have been tested in Brown County for the virus. 62 of those tests were negative and results are pending for four more.

On April 14, 7153 cumulative cases had been reported statewide, with 2156 hospital admissions, 654 intensive care admissions and 309 deaths. Again, all of these numbers are cumulative, and have been building since reporting began in March.

According to a disease model published by the ODH, the peak of new cases in Ohio will come on April 19 at 1607 new cases that day.

The actual number of new cases has been consistently below the forecasted numbers, running anywhere from one third to even less.

The estimated number of new cases according to the model was 1457. The actual number of confirmed cases was 272.

The last time that the number of new cases in Ohio was less than 300 was on March 31 when it was at 266 new cases.

The new model was released last week and called for numbers approximately 80 percent less than the previous model which predicted 10,000 new cases a day at the peak.