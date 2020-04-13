Public Notice

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 announces a change in the Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th at 12:30 pm. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board Meeting will not be held in person. As the Board Meeting is open to anyone in the public who is interested, those who would like to participate can do so via GoToMeeting. Please call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask to speak with Sherri McCollum to receive further instructions on how to participate.