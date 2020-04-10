Wilbur Greenhill, 90

Wilbur Kenneth Greenhill, age 90 of Ripley, Ohio died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence. He was a farmer and a United States Army veteran. Wilbur was born July 16, 1929 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the son of the late Joe and Tina (Littleton) Greenhill. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Ruth (Evans) Greenhill in 2018 whom he married January 31, 1954 and one sister – Josephine Watson.

Mr. Greenhill is survived by two sons – Ken and Jeff Greenhill both of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters – Janie Shelton and husband Bob of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Sue Edmisten of Ripley, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

