Rose Amy Waits, age 75 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired clerk for Sterling Township for 25 years, a retired secretary for the Western Brown Local School District for 27 years, a member of the Brown County Farmers Union and a member of the Red Hatters. Rose was born June 24, 1944 in Kenton County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances (Lindsey) Ford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Donald P. Waits in 2009.

Mrs. Waits is survived by her son – Tony J. Waits and wife Tami Curliss Waits of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one grandson – Nicholas J. Waits of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one half-brother – Mike Ford and wife Gayle of Fairfield, Ohio and five half-sisters – Tonia Ford of Covington, Kentucky, Diane Mosley of Independence, Kentucky, Debbie Heath of Erlanger, Kentucky, Vonita Sherriff of Carrollton, Kentucky and Carol Gilliam of Milford, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati OH 45227.

