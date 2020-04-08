Robert Michael Frodge, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. He was a retired foreman for the former A-W Industries in Amelia, Ohio. Mr. Frodge was born July 13, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Ivetta (Jennings) Frodge Dawes of Ripley, Ohio and the late Robert W. Frodge.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Frodge is survived by one son – Eric Frodge of Ripley, Ohio; one granddaughter – Layla Grace Frodge; Eric’s Mother – Tracy Frodge; two sisters – Rhonda Frodge of Ripley, Ohio and Sheree Knoche (Steve) of Washington, Kentucky.

Due to the COVID – 19 Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com