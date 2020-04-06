Grace (Bailey) Hacker age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born to the late Ray and Martha Bailey on March 31, 1936.

Grace is survived by her loving children Debbie (Jerry) Bibb of Hamersville, OH, Mike (Gail) Hacker of Hamersville, OH, Darlene (nick) Bautista of Hamersville, OH, Christine (Joe) Lovell of West Union, OH, and Jason (Brandy) Hacker of Mt. Orab, OH; her caring Son in Laws Randy Dowling of Mt. Orab, OH, and Johnny Clark of West Union, OH; she was the beloved sister to Jackie Bell of Cincinnati, OH, Bob Bailey of Milford, OH, James (Carol) Bailey of Bethel, OH, Ann Gabbard of Amelia, OH, and Mary Kay (Steve) Smith of Hamersville, OH; the cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren; and adoring great grandmother to 18 great grandchildren. Grace has also left behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Charles Hacker, and two daughters Donna Dowling and Teresa Clark, two brothers Ronnie Bailey, and Jerry Bailey.

Funeral Services will be private due to the COVID-19 virus. Condolences may be sent to the family via email Megiefuneralhome@frontier.com, on our website MegieFuneralHome.com, or by mail PO Box 266 Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.