Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio’s Stay at Home order has been extended until 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2020.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, signed the updated order this afternoon. It goes into effect at midnight on Monday.

“We understand that this is tough – it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn’t a mater of life and death,” said Governor DeWine. “We have to keep this monster down. It’s not dead – it’s very much alive.”

The full Stay at Home order can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Updates to the new order include:

The creation of a dispute resolution process for situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not an essential business.

The requirement that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.

Direction that travelers arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions include persons who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and designated essential workers. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Ohio if they are displaying symptoms, excepting in certain circumstances for medical care.

The mandate that wedding receptions be limited to no more than 10 people.

A clarification to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as a citizen’s permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.

The requirement that public swimming pools and swimming pools at private clubs or housing complexes close to prevent transmission of COVID-19. This does not apply to private residential pools.

The clarification that retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce a reduced capacity to keep customers and employees safe.

The closure of day camps for children.

The prohibition of organized youth and adult sports.

The clarification that fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced.

ECONOMIC ADVISORY BOARD:

Governor DeWine announced the creation of his Economic Advisory Board that will help his administration work through the economic issues facing Ohio as the state looks toward the future.

Members of the advisory board include:

Patrick Bowe, President and CEO, The Andersons, Inc.

Mike Brooks, Chairman, Rocky Boots

Brian Burgett, President, Kokosing Construction Company

Toby Cosgrove, Executive Advisor, Cleveland Clinic

Sam Covelli, Chief Executive Officer, Covelli Enterprises

Paul Dolan, Owner, Cleveland Indians

Jacqueline Gamblin, Founder and CEO, JYG Innovations

Mike Hennigan, President and CEO, Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Steven Johnston, President and CEO, Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Cameron Mitchell, Founder and CEO, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Kelly Moore, Owner, GKP Auto Parts

Loretta Mester, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Dan Pritchard, President and CEO, A.J. Rose Manufacturing Company

Dwight Smith, Chairman and CEO, Sophisticated Systems

Frank Sullivan, Chairman and CEO, RPM International

Mark Smucker, President and CEO, The J.M. Smucker Company

David Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO, Procter and Gamble

Vanessa Whiting, President, A.E.S. Management Group

CORONAVIRUS.OHIO.GOV/JOBS:

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation has developed a website specifically geared toward matching essential businesses with Ohioans who are able and willing to work as an essential employee during the COVID-19 crisis.

Both essential businesses and current job seekers can visit Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch to post and search.

“If you are an employer who performs a critical service, please go to Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch to post your open positions so we can help you fill them,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “If you are a person who can work, please know that there are many who need you to help keep essential services running and we encourage you to do so, even if its only part time.”

The site features a highly-streamlined interface with only two main links – one for essential businesses, and one for job seekers. Applicants can search through jobs in their area, their region, and the entire state.

Though many businesses and public places across Ohio and the nation have had to close during the COVID-19 crisis in order to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the virus, there are many businesses, such as grocery stores, healthcare facilities, pharmacies, delivery companies, and many other types of businesses that are essential to ensuring the health and wellbeing of Ohioans during the crisis. These companies are in high need for workers during this time.

SURVEY:

Dr. Acton announced that Ohio has worked with numerous licensing boards to send a survey to identify additional personnel who have clinical or behavioral health skills to respond to potential hospital surge from COVID-19. Dr. Acton asks that anyone who is a current or retired licensee from any of the following boards take the time to complete the survey to help Ohio understand the people who are available to help.

State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy

Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board

Ohio Counselor, Social Worker & Marriage and Family Therapist Board

Ohio State Dental Board

State Medical Board of Ohio

Ohio Board of Nursing

Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Athletic Trainers Board

State Board of Psychology

State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services

Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board

Vision Professionals Board