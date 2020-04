Adrian Cole Wallace, Age 23 of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away Friday , March

27,2020 at UC Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born November 7, 1996 in

Cincinnati Ohio.

Adrian is survived by his parents Richard and Jeannine Wallace, his birth

mother Cynthia Burdine, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins and

many friends .

He was preceded in death by his birth father Stephen Carney.

Following cremation and due to COVID -19 virus pandemic, services will be

held at the convenience of family