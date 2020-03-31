By Wayne Gates

Champion Media

A Brown County man in his mid-60’s died from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this week.

The Brown County Health Department reported that the man died in the intensive care unit of an area hospital.

The health department is following contact investigation guidelines to determine if anyone else who has been in contact with the man has also been exposed to the Coronavirus.

Another man in his mid 80’s, who lists his residence in Brown County, is in a Florida hospital with complications from the virus. No other information on his condition was available at press time.

“The Health Department and Brown County Emergency Management Agency have been working diligently with our community partners, local government agencies, local first responders and state and federal agencies for weeks to prepare the Brown County community for the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak,” reads a media release from the Brown County Health Department.

The department also reported that as of March 31, there had been 15 tests of Brown County residents submitted to the Ohio Department of Health for the Corona Virus. (The number of tests here in Adams County was not available at press time.)

Eleven of those Brown County tests have come back negative, three results are pending, and the one positive case is the man that died.

A number of tests from within Brown County have also been sent to private labs in the state.

“Regarding the private labs, we have no idea. The only time that they are required to report to us is when there is a positive,” said Brown County Health Commissioner Kyle Arn.

The Ohio Department of Health releases the latest figures on Coronavirus cases in the state, individuals in the hospital, in the ICU and deaths each day.

At of Tuesday, March 31, 2,199 cases had been confirmed in the state, with 585 in the hospital, 198 in the ICU and 55 deaths. 71 counties had reported cases, including 10 in Clermont County, three in Clinton County, one in Highland County and two in Brown County. No confirmed cases have yet been reported in Adams County.

On Tuesday, March 24, 564 cases had been reported in Ohio in 49 counties. 145 were hospitalized, with 62 in the ICU and eight deaths.

Eight days later, all of those numbers had all increased 300 percent or more.

When asked if public testing is being considered by the health community, Arn said, “From the conversations that I have had, they only want to test people that are at risk and those who have shown symptoms.”

Arn said that getting a test when you feeling good really isn’t all that helpful.

“I would suggest not getting tested until you show symptoms. You could potentially catch the virus the day after you get a negative result and have a false sense of security while you potentially spread the virus to other people,” he said.

I would just like to tell people not to panic and practice all the mitigation measures like social distancing and hand washing. If we all do that, we will get back to our normal lives that much quicker.”