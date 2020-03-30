Duane Michael Metcalf, age 50 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a mechanic/assembler for Link-Belt in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Metcalf was born December 13, 1969 in Baltimore, Maryland the son of the late Oliver Stanley and Loretta Ann (Seymore) Metcalf. He was also preceded in death by a grandchild – Jamal Marshall.

Mr. Metcalf is survived by one daughter – Haley Metcalf of Maysville, Kentucky; two sons – Jonathan Luke and Ethan Michael Metcalf, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; seven siblings – Diana Wilson of Sardinia, Ohio, Malena Caudill (Chris) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Rick Sowers of Georgetown, Ohio, Sharon Cavatorta (Joe) of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, Rhonda Morgan (Danny) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Stanley Metcalf of Las Vegas, Nevada and Louis Page of Batavia, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Doug Shelton will officiate. Interment will be in Washington Baptist Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Huntington’s Disease Foundation at www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org

