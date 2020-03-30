Bryant D. Lovell of Mt. Orab, OH passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age 66. He was born July 6, 1953 to the late Lon and Rosalee (nee Campbell) Lovell, in Indianapolis, IN.

Bryant is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Annie Lovell; his son Jerry Glaser of Hamersville, OH; 6 adored grandchildren; and his caring siblings Tesco (Sandy) Lovell of Williamsburg, OH, Joe (Chris) Lovell of West Union, Terry (Roxann) Lovell of Georgetown, OH, Ernie (Jo) Lovell of Hamersville, OH, and Richard (Sonia) Lovell of Hamersville, OH; and his two wonderful caregivers Phyllis Schultz of Mt. Orab, OH, and Leslie Lovell of Hamersville, OH; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Bryant was an Owner / Operator of a Trucking Company of over 42 years.

Funeral Services will be private due to the COVID-19 virus. You may pay your respects on our website Megiefuneralhome.com, by email at megiefuneralhome@frontier.com or by mail at PO Box 266, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 Care of Bryant Lovell.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.