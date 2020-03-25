Rodney Gene Fender 71 of Winchester died March 17, 2020 at Adams County Manor in West Union, Oh

He was preceded in death by his wife Cherlyn and his father Gerald Gene Fender.

He is survived by 2 sons Nathan(Brooke) Fender and Elijah (Kristie)Fender , 1 daughter Molly Fender,

7 Grand 2 great grandchildren, his Mother Patsy nee Louderback Waits , 2 brothers Randy(Cheryl) and

Regge (Nancy) Fender , aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family at

a later date. Beam-Fender Funeral Home , Sardinia Ohio serving the Family