By Marty Cornelison

While confirmed cases of Coronavirus become more numerous throughout the state, there is reason to believe the most vulnerable populations are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Naturally, nursing homes became a source of anxiety for those with loved ones in their care.

Leah Frederick is the Volunteer Director at Ohio Valley Manor (OVM) in Ripley and noticed the increase in attention they were getting.

“When the CDC and CMS protocols went into effect last week, we immediately began receiving calls and emails from members of the community asking, ‘How can we help?’ Thus far, we’ve had a wonderful response from the community and the residents are so touched by the outpouring of love and support,” she said.

Nursing homes in Brown County have had to tighten restrictions on visitors and other activities to ensure the health of their residents and to comply with new directives from the Ohio Governor’s office.

Both OVM and Villa Georgetown have greatly reduced outside visitation and initiated screening processes for those they do allow in. In response, they are paying greater attention and resources to virtual meetings over platforms such as Facetime, Skype, and Google Hangout.

Frederick said “Nothing quite compares to video chatting in real-time. We realized this would be a priority for our residents and their families and therefore, it is a priority with us. Our corporate office, Health Care Management Group, provided us with additional tablets to accommodate this need.”

Daniel Wylie, Director of Villa Georgetown, is having a similar experience.

“We’re probably doing in excess of 20 Facetime, Skype, video conferencing setups a day,” he said. Wylie went on to explain that he believes these changes may be even harder on some family members than on Villa residents.

Other than visitations taking place in a different way or at a different time, residents’ typical routines remain mostly unchanged. Whereas a visitor who spends time at the Villa daily, or nearly daily, may worry about their loved one receiving the care they need.

For senior citizens and the general public alike, the Coronavirus outbreak has ushered in a strange social awareness. Gestures once considered rude – such as keeping one’s distance or refusing a handshake – are now crucial for everyone to uphold in order to protect our families and friends from illness. “This is the most unique time I have ever seen,” said Wylie.

What is comforting to families is the reassurance that residents of the nursing homes in Brown County haven’t had any of their needs or care disrupted. Sally Baxter is the Director of Nursing at the Villa, and said that they are not yet experiencing shortages of gloves, masks, or anything they need to complete their duties.

“Our care is exactly as it always is,” says Baxter, aside from more frequent temperature checks for all residents.

Frederick from OVM expressed the same observation, “Frankly, our healthcare staff are the true heroes of this pandemic. They are tireless in caring for our residents and recognize that the safety is our primary concern.”

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton have held a press conference at approximately 2pm every day since Friday March 13th. On Sunday, March 22nd, Acton formalized the guidance they’ve been issuing in the form of a Stay at Home Order for non-essential employees. Healthcare workers are exempt from these restrictions under the Order.

However, many nursing home staff members live across the river in Kentucky. For this reason, Baxter is most concerned about the possibility of an inter-state travel restriction, which has yet to be announced as of this writing.

Until that happens, Wylie said that Brown County’s nursing homes “are very well positioned for this, or for anything, just because we do what we do. We follow the same protocols. … If we do what we do on a day-in day-out basis with regard to our precautions and our care, we’re going to be just fine.”