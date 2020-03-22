Ohioans ordered to stay at home by Governor

Ohioans have been ordered to stay home starting at midnight, Monday March 23 until at least April 6.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered a “stay at home” directive signed by director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton. The order will be effective from 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The order requires all Ohioans to stay home or “shelter in place,” with a few exceptions: People can leave their homes for “essential activities” like going to the grocery store, seeking medical services, or seeking any supplies or services deemed “essential,” outdoor activity like walks and going to work of they work in an essential industry or role.

DeWine also announced the order will close any business deemed not essential, based on the Homeland Security’s “Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.” Essential businesses allowed to stay open must follow social distancing and disease prevention protocol, including six-foot social distancing, proper hand washing and providing available hand sanitizer for employees and customers.

Restaurants will still be able to offer carry-out orders and delivery services, DeWine said. Child care facilities can remain open but must limit the number of children in a single room to six.

The full order can be found at https://www.ohionews.org/aws/ONA/asset_manager/get_file/434932?ver=0