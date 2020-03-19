By Wade Linville

Although schools in Brown County will remained closed for what could possibly be the end of the school year, education continues for local school districts thanks to online learning and the efforts of local school staff members.

Following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to close schools in Ohio to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), local school districts have looked to online learning to continue educating students while also developing feeding programs to provide local children with breakfast and lunches.

Thanks to today’s technology, many students are attending classes from home during the coronavirus crisis.

Students of the Western Brown Local School district in grades fifth through 12th have Chromebooks they are using to attend courses from home, according to Western Brown Superintendent Raegan White.

“All of our students grades 5-12 have Chromebooks,” said White. “Teachers have assignments and they are interacting with students through their Chromebooks.”

As for Western Brown students in grades K-fourth grades, they have been issued packets of assignments to complete and there are also assignments being posted online.

“We are doing our best to continue to work with students and educators,” said White.

At Georgetown Exempted Village Schools there is a mix of online learning and hard copy learning taking place during the coronavirus crisis.

“Students in grades 7-12 will be learning online through Google classroom. Students in grades K-6 will have some online learning and hard copy learning,” GEVS Superintendent Brad Winterod said of the school district’s plans to continue educating students while buildings remain closed.

The entire GEVS plan can be found on the district’s website.

Similar approaches to continue educating local students are also taking place within other local school districts, including Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools.

“We will have a variety of methods to educate our students,” explained Fayetteville-Perry Superintendent Tim Carlier. “All 5th -12th grade students have a school issued laptop to help with the completion of assignments. Also, all 5th graders and below were given paper packets of all assignments. In case assignments are misplaced, all assignments and paper packets have been downloaded and added to the teachers web-page. We also have several students who were currently in online classes for a variety of reasons and will complete lessons/activities as normal. Our teachers will be available to assist with any student/parents questions or concerns Monday-Friday, 8-11a.m. by phone or email.”

“(The) majority of our classes currently have established technology in the classroom. Our goal is utilize the technology that has been used in the classroom on a daily basis and be able to transition the same methods in the residential setting,” Carlier added.

Because the schools will remained closed until further notice from DeWine doesn’t mean that teachers will be locked out of the buildings in all of Brown County’s school districts.

“Teacher(s) can work from home and may come to school for short periods of time,” Winterod explained in an email response to The News Democrat on Monday.

Essential school staff members at GEVS will be reporting every day, according to Winterod.

At Western Brown, teachers are working office hours of 8-11 a.m. from home with only “classified staff” such as custodians coming in during certain shifts.

At Fayetteville-Perry, teachers had choice to work from home or in their classroom as of March 19.

“Until Governor Mike DeWine mandates that all school district school employees are to stay home, we are going to have all staff employees work at some capacity. Our teachers have the option to work from home or in their classroom, however, teachers must be available to assist students/parents with assignments or any questions they may have. Teachers are to complete their normal duties as if they were in session,” said Carlier.

Some students may enjoy the time off from having to attend school “in-person”, but for others (such as high school seniors) the school closures could not have taken place at a worse time with the final months of the 2019-20 school year approaching.

An extended closing of schools could result in the missing out of many school activities that include spring sporting events, prom, or possibly even delays in graduation ceremonies.

“I’m sure if the year ended, seniors will be crushed to miss out on senior activities,” said Winterod.

“The whole situation is unfortunate and (I) truly hate it for our seniors,” said Carlier.

“Is there a level of disappointment? Yes. As it gets further down the line, we will have a clearer picture of what we can do and what we will do,” White said of upcoming school activities at Western Brown.

While online learning and the virtual classroom setting serve as an excellent tool for educating K-12 students until DeWine announces that school buildings can reopen to students, some GEVS educators are concerned that extended on-line learning may not be the best way to educate.

“The teachers are also concerned about online learning,” said Winterod. “There is nothing better for educating children than a teacher in a classroom with face-to-face interactions with students.”

According to White, the superintendents of public school districts in Brown County have all met to discuss plans, and continuing to educate students remains among the top priorities for school districts in the county, but they are still taking a “safety first” approach during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to continue to work and do anything in our power to help service the students in our community,” said White.

Local school districts have also taken steps to make sure students who rely on school lunches will still have lunch opportunities available through the week.

“We will be feeding students a ‘grab and go’ type lunch starting this Wednesday (3/18). Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday students may pick up a lunch from our designated pick up area. Lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays will have food for two days,” Winterod explained.

Western Brown has posted the following on their school district website regarding its “lunch program” plans while the schools remain closed:

We are offering free lunch for our students and younger children living in your home. We will be scheduling a drop off time to a central location near your home. We will also open our Hamersville Building and Mt. Orab Middle School for pick up points. If you are interested in signing up for this service, please fill out the following survey as soon as possible so we can plan on the number of lunches we will need to make and to develop a drop off schedule. You may also call us at 937-444-2044 between 8 – 11am Monday – Friday with this information or if you have any questions.

The Fayetteville-Perry School District has breakfast and lunch pick-up spots at three locations from 8-11 a.m. through the week.

“We have set-up stations for pick-up at three locations in the Fayetteville-Perry School District: St. Angela Merici Parish parking lot, Lake Lorelei Marina, and St. Martin’s Church parking lot. We will also deliver if needed since many of our parents continue to work during this time. Our goal is to make sure we can help out the families and accommodate the best from the homes of our students,” said Carlier.

There have also been some local volunteers to help with food preparation and handouts.

Rapidly adapting to the changes that have taken place and working hard to continue educating and feeding the children in their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, the efforts of local teachers and school staff members have been nothing shy of heroic.

“Incredibly amazed with the teaching staff and the things they have been doing with our kids,” said Georgetown Exempted Village Schools Board of Education President Dr. Raymond Virost.

Educators continuing to be involved in their communities and continuing to interact with students also gives local children some sense of “normality” during the coronavirus crisis.

“In this crisis, our goal as a district is to communicate with all students, parents, and community of the Fayetteville-Perry School District. We want to accommodate to the best of our ability to make this unforeseen situation less stressful for all,” said Carlier.

For more information on local school districts’ plans or special programs while Ohio’s schools remained closed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, visit the school district websites or contact the school district by phone.

Websites and phone numbers for Brown County public school districts:

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools: www.gtown.k12.oh.us, (937) 378-3730

Western Brown Local Schools: http://www.wb.k12.oh.us, (937) 444-2044

Eastern Local Schools: www.elsd.us, (937) 695-0959

Fayetteville-Perry School District: www.fp.k12.oh.us, (513) 875-2423

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District: www.rulh.us, (937) 392-4396