The public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 for the proposed SR 32/Brooks-Malott Rd. and SR 32/Bodman Rd. intersection improvement project has been cancelled.

ODOT District 9 will make resources available so as to ensure that all interested members of the public have the opportunity to review the proposed improvements and offer feedback. Information about the proposed improvements can be found on the ODOT website: https://transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/110478

Comments can be submitted to ODOT District 9 directly through the website. The deadline for comment submission is April 30, 2020.