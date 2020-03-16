John Gilbert Lightner, age 57 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Mr. Lightner was born July 13, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley Union-Lewis High School. John was a machine operator for 23 years at Ceco Environmental Kirk & Blum Division and most recently Rotex Global in Cincinnati for the past 9 years. He was an avid collector of antiques and case knives. He enjoyed attending auctions while looking for unique pieces to add to his collection. John was well-known in the community as a friendly, hardworking man, always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

He was a devoted husband to Kristi Lightner for 30 years after they were joined in marriage on June 24, 1989.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, his pride and joy, Karli Lightner of Beavercreek; mother – Deloris Paul of Aberdeen; mother-in-law – Billie Kaye Thackston of Maysville, KY; three sisters – Tammi Grierson of Aberdeen, Tina Darlington of Ripley, and Penny McCleary of Kapolei, HI; brothers and sisters-in-law – Jeff Clark of Vanceburg, KY, Debbie and Ed Scott of Ripley, Tammy Thackston of Ripley, and Betsy and Mitch Sharp of Georgetown; two aunts – Eva Lanter of Mt. Orab and Wanda Perraut of Aberdeen; nieces and nephews – Christopher Dyer, Felicia (Chris) Kraft, Alyssa Darlington, Jacob Grierson, Michelle (Jeremy) Frush, Geoffrey (Lisa) Sharp, Taylor (Nikki) Scott, Abby (Craig) Waits, and Darby Sharp; and a host of cousins and friends. He is also survived by his loveable two-year-old miniature dachshund pup, Jack.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Henry and Junie Pearl Lightner, stepfather Forrest “Pudge” Paul, and sister Patricia Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com