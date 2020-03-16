Greg A, Canter, age 65, of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Mowrystown, Ohio passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital.

He was born March 15, 1954 in Jackson, Ohio, son of the late Glen Albert Canter and Marilyn Hughes Canter.

Greg worked at Steelcraft for several years and loved to fish.

Surviving are his sister, Rebecca (Floyd) Higginbotham of Sardinia, brother, Donald (Tonya) Canter of Hamersville, 5 nephews, Chris (Adrienne) Vance of Decatur, Andrew (Trish) Vance of Sardinia, Josh (Holly) Vance of Edenburgh, IN, Matt (Brittany) Canter of Mt. Orab, and Quinten (Jamie) Miller of Hamersville, 3 nieces, Michelle (Justin) Lawson of Midland, Shirelle (Tyler) Bloom of Georgetown, and Kristen (Earl) Canter of Georgetown, 9 great-nephews, Blake Vance, Kyle Vance, Dylan Vance, Camden Vance, Carson Canter, Korbin Canter, Kaleb Miller, Logan Miller, and Trenton Senior, 3 great-nieces, Genivieve Lawson, Caleigh Senior, Kylie Canter, uncle, Jim (Cindy) Hughes of Jackson, aunt, Karen (Jerry) Johnson of Beaver, and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Canter.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

