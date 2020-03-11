SBAAC hands out awards to 2019-20 First Team basketball all-stars, league champion teams

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls basketball all-stars pose with their awards during the March 4 banquet at Hamersville School. From the left, Sami McCord (Wilmington), Jasmine Jamiel (Wilmington), Sophie Huffman (Wilmington), Emma Sams (Western Brown), Baylee Jones (Western Brown, Player of Year), Gracie Fischer (Western Brown), Abby Maness (New Richmond), Carley Clift (New Richmond), Abby Strunk (Goshen), Hannah Doss (Clinton-Massie), Taylor Myers (Batavia), and Macie Mehlman (Batavia). (Photo by Wade Linville, Champion Media) - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of boys basketball all-stars pose with their awards during the March 4 banquet at Hamersville School. From the left, Cam Coomer (Wilmington, Co-Player of Year), Matt Butcher (Wilmington), Yani Williams (Western Brown), Zyon Tull (Western Brown), Kadin Pollard (New Richmond), Shep Lansaw (New Richmond), Evan Ipsaro (New Richmond, Co-Player of Year), Hunter Slusher (Goshen), Josh Hice (Goshen), and Mason Weisbrodt (Batavia). (Photo by Wade Linville, Champion Media) - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls basketball all-stars pose with their awards during the March 4 banquet at Hamersville School. From the left, Kirstyn Thomas (Williamsburg), Paige Fisher (Williamsburg (Player of Year), Kiana Dauwe (Williamsburg), Torie Utter (Georgetown), Maddi Benjamin (Georgetown), Libby Evanshine (East Clinton), Natalie Bockman (Clermont Northeastern), Lana Roy (Blanchester), Grace White (Bethel-Tate), and Taylor Bee (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time was Anna Swisshelm (Felicity-Franklin). (Photo by Wade Linville, Champion Media) - This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys basketball all-stars pose with their awards during the March 4 banquet at Hamersville School. From the left, Trent Kreimer (Williamsburg), Loghan Kelley (Williamsburg), Nate Kratzer (Georgetown), Josh Galley (Georgetown), Carson Crozier (Felicity-Franklin), Branson Smith (East Clinton), Skyler Schmidt (Clermont Northeastern (Co-Player of Year), Bryce Reece (Clermont Northeastern), Jerryd Burns (Clermont Northeastern), Tanner Creager (Blanchester), Hunter Bare (Blanchester), and Kyle Smith (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time was Brayden Sipple (Blanchester, Co-Player of Year). (Photo by Wade Linville, Champion Media) - -

Another winter season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference high school hoops wrapped up in tradition fashion on Wednesday, March 4, as the conference held its annual Winter Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet at Hamersville School to hand out awards to this year’s SBAAC First Team basketball all-stars, league champion teams, and coaches of the year.

Western Brown High School’s junior hoop standout, Baylee Jones, took home the 2019-20 SBAAC American Division Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year Award after aiding the Lady Broncos to a league title with a 9-1 record.

In his third year as head basketball coach of the Western Brown varsity girls, Tim Chadwell received a SBAAC American Division Co-Coach of the Year Award, sharing in the honors with Wilmington’s Zach Williams.

Jones ranked among the top five in the SBAAC in scoring this season, averaging 14 points per game. The Western Brown junior guard also averaged 4.3 rebounds, three assists, and 2.9 steals per contest.

Also receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards during the March 4 winter banquet were Western Brown seniors Gracie Fischer and Emma Sams.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title with the Wilmington Lady Hurricanes.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats claimed this year’s SBAAC National Division title in girls basketball with a perfect league record of 12-0, followed by the Bethel-Tate Tigers who finished 10-2 for a runner-up league finish.

Williamsburg junior Paige Fisher received the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Mike Madsen was selected as the National Division Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished third in SBAAC National Division play at 7-5, and

Georgetown junior Maddi Benjamin and Georgetown sophomore Torie Utter each received SBAAC National Division First Team awards.

Utter, a 5’5” guard, led the SBAAC in scoring with an average of 19.1 points per game.

Benjamin, a 5’8” guard, averaged 10.5 points per game as the Lady G-Men’s second leading scorer.

In SBAAC high school varsity boys’ hoops, the Western Brown Broncos finished in a tie for third place in the American Division with Goshen, both with 6-4 league marks.

The New Richmond Lions finished as the American Division champs at 9-1, followed by the Wilmington Hurricanes who finished runner-up at 7-3.

Wilmington senior Cam Coomer and New Richmond freshman Evan Ipsaro were named the SBAAC American Division Co-Players of the Year, while New Richmond’s Brian McMonigle was named the American Division Coach of the Year.

Western Brown junior Zyon Tull and Western Brown senior Yani Williams were both named to the SBAAC American Division First Team of all-stars and received their awards during Wednesday’s banquet.

Tull, a 6’2” guard, was fourth in the SBAAC in scoring this winter with an average of 17 points per game.

Williams, a 6’3” forward, averaged 9.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per contest in his senior season as a Bronco.

The Blanchester Wildcats and the Clermont Northeastern Rockets shared in this year’s SBAAC National Division title in boys’ basketball with 11-1 records, followed by the Georgetown G-Men and the Williamsburg Wildcats that each finished with league marks of 6-6.

Blanchester junior Brayden Sipple and Clermont Northeastern junior Skyler Schmidt were named SBAAC National Division Co-Players of the Year, while Blanchester’s Adam Weber and Clermont Northeastern’s Jim Jones were selected as National Division Co-Coaches of the Year.

Georgetown junior Joshua Galley and Georgetown sophomore Nate Kratzer were both named to the SBAAC National Division First Team of basketball all-stars and received their awards during Wednesday’s banquet.

Galley, a 6’1” guard, averaged 9.6 points per game this winter.

Kratzer, a 6’4” forward, averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

