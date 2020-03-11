Levine, Robin J., age 55, passed away March 9, 2020, devoted daughter of Sydell Levine and the late Charles Levine, loving wife of the late Michael Cassity, beloved mother of Jensen Cassity, dear sister of Ann Levine (Scott Strassels) and Aunt of Noah Strassels. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, March 12, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family at her residence Thursday evening only 7:00-9:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a charity that touches your heart would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com