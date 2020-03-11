George Allen Gallagher, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Gallagher was a horse trainer. He was born January 6, 1938 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Hugh and Ruth (Belt) Gallagher. He was also preceded in death by three brothers – Charles, John and Donald Gallagher.

George is survived by one daughter – Antoinetta Gallant of Sacramento, California; one granddaughter – Nicole Jackson; three sisters – Laura Bernice Weaver of Georgetown, Ohio, Ruth Ann Gallagher of Cincinnati, Ohio and Vira Jean Gallagher of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

