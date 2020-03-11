Carl W Sparks Jr, age 85 of Sardinia, Ohio, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 11, 1934 in Cabell County, WV, the son of the late Carl W and Frances (Lipscomb) Sparks. He was a US Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. Carl was superintendent of Knob Hill Golf Course in Barboursville prior to relocating and becoming one of the original property owners in Lake Waynoka. In 1974, he opened Brenda’s Clothing store in Russellville, which is still in operation today.

Carl also owned Brenda’s Variety.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Sparks in 2006.

Carl is survived by 1 son, Don Isner and wife Cara of Georgetown, KY, 3 daughters, Rhonda Detrow and husband David of Ona, WV, Courtney Wills and husband Casey of Lake Waynoka, Rachel Hauck and husband Jason of Mt, Orab, 3 sisters, Barbara Copeland of Saltillo, MS, Dorothy Webb of Port Charlotte, FL, Kay Record of Huntington, WV, 3 brothers, Larry Sparks of Jacksonville, FL, Claude Hobbs of Barboursville, WV, Jerry Sparks of Punta Gorda, FL, 11 grandchildren, Anthony, Austin, Lindsey, Nicholas, Aaron, Caitlyn, Cayden, Chloe, Teegan, Griffin and Marshall, 3 great grandchildren, Ella, Brooks, Luca and many other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Funeral Services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave, Barboursville, WV 25504. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday. Interment will take place at the White Chapel Cemetery in Barboursville, WV with graveside military services.

