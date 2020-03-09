Jesse G. Day, age 81, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 23, 1938 in Mowrystown, Ohio, son of the late Floyd Day Sr.and Helen (Brothers) Day.

Jesse was an United States Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Pepsi after 37 years of service. Jesse liked horse races, playing cards, and the lottery.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Day, whom he married in 1988, son, Leighton Compton, daughter, Amanda Compton, 6 granddaughters, Morgan Gray, Caylee Compton, Audra Compton, Halie Hacker, Leslie Hacker, and Jerricah Shoemaker, great-granddaughter, Audyn Wardlow, soon to be great-grandson, Grayson Riedel, 13 siblings, Mary Hamilton, Viola McCarthy, Donna Bonine,Gayle Day, Juanita Miller, Vicki Daughtrey,Peggy Haines, Debbie Matthews, Diane Matthews,Elizabeth Emmons, Lisa Day, Rick Day, and Jeff Day, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Day Jr., Sunny Day, and Jim Day.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jaime Wirth officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the services.

