Ohio Senator Rob Portman held a roundtable discussion with community leaders about the illegal drug problem on Feb. 28 in Georgetown.

Members of the law enforcement, legal, mental health and treatment communities spoke Portman about the challenges each of their universes face when confronting the drug issue.

“I had a productive meeting today with members of the Brown County Mental Health and Addiction Services Board, and other local leaders on how the drug addiction epidemic is impacting communities in Southwest Ohio,” said Portman.

He gave one example to The News Democrat following the discussion.

“I wrote down some of the things that (Chief Deputy Chris Hodges) said about having psychostimulants out there is such a new and explosive way,” Portman said.

“When he talked about a 100 percent increase in car chases, for example, putting more officers at risk, more foot chases. That’s one reason that this crystal meth and cocaine issue have to be dealt with.”

Portman also said that law enforcement was only part of the total solution.

“I also learned a lot on the treatment side. The general scientific consensus is that there is no effective treatment for these types of stimulants. But today, I learned that for some, Vivitrol seems to work. It may be psychological, but others indicated that there is a change in their craving and it’s not just for opioids but for other drugs including cocaine and crystal meth.”

Portman also had high praise for the local crisis intervention team, which offers treatment for individuals who have had emergency treatment for an overdose or during a needle exchange program.

“I am a fan of the cooperation between law enforcement and the treatment community, so that was helpful to hear that people that come in for a needle exchange, if they are approached for treatment, two thirds of them are getting treatment and that’s a great number,” Portman said.

He added that the cooperative effort is money well spent on the federal level.

“That’s the sort of thing that my legislation is funding. This county has received about $450,000 in federal funding to help promote those kinds of innovative programs,” Portman said.

He added that the points brought up in the discussion will be helpful moving forward.

“I will take this information back to Washington, D.C. and tell people not to give up hope. This money is needed right now. We cannot pull it away because it’s actually making a difference in getting people off the drugs, back to work and back to their families.”

Portman also talked about the value of having so many aspects of society in the same room discussing the problem.

“It’s much better in every respect. It’s better for the addict because you have all different parts of the community working together to try get the person back on track. This is a big enough problem that you’ve got to have everybody all in,” he said.

The local grant funding was received through the bipartisan federal 21st Century CURES Act from 2017-2019.

“The Brown County Mental Health and Addiction Services Board is making terrific use of the CURES grant money it was awarded through their quick response team and a peer support program along with other coordinated local efforts and I know these resources are helping to save lives,” Portman said in a followup press release.

“Their work is a wonderful example of how community leaders are working together to find ways to address this crisis in meaningful ways. I will continue to work with local communities across Ohio to help ensure they have the support and funding they need to continue their good work.”

His office said that Portman worked to secure $1 billion in new funding for state grants to fight opioid abuse in the 21st Century CURES Act and that he’s also fought for more overall funding to fight addiction, helping to secure more than $4 billion in new funding over the last few years between CARA (Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act), CURES, and other programs.

Recently, Portman’s Combating Meth & Cocaine Act – to give states more flexibility to use federal funding to address the resurgence of meth and cocaine – was included in the final FY 2020 funding bill, and signed into law. He also introduced the FIGHT Fentanyl Act to permanently list fentanyl-related substances as criminally scheduled drugs.