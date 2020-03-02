Robert Paul Young, age 84, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. He was born July 6, 1935 in Ripley, OH to Ralph and Leora (Rishforth) Young. He was a Polio survivor, was a graduate of the class of 1954 of Ripley Union Lewis High School, loved to travel, was President of Butler County Genealogy Association where he conducted numerous researches in the US and overseas, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God, was a choir and Sunday School director at Ridgecrest Church of God, was a choir director at Hatmaker Church of God. Robert is survived by his wife whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage with on February 20th, Betty J. (Hammons) Young; daughters, Melissa Young and Brenda (Joel) Bailey; son, Danny Justus; grandchildren, David (Bridget) Skelton, James (Ginger) Bailey, Susan Bailey, Andrew (Brandi) Roof; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Vivien Roof, Ethan, Jacob, and Lilly Skelton; sister, Georgia (Frankie) Rhoten; special sister in law, Laura Turpen, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Young; sisters, Alice Nash and Nancy Thorton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Funeral Home with Reverend Karen Fleming officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of Ohio Living Mount Pleasant for the wonderful care they provided for Bob. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

