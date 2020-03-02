James Walter Burroughs unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Felicity, Oh.

James was born to Edward and Jeanette Burroughs on November 20, 1952 in Cincinnati, Oh.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He was the beloved husband, best friend and the one and only love of Cheryl Lynn Burroughs for 49 years. He was the proud father of James E. Burroughs (Felicity, Oh.), Amanda Gipson (David) of Peebles, Oh. and Carinia Sunshine Watson (Brad) of Georgetown, Oh. He was the loving grandfather of Victoria Baker, Josh Gipson, Megan Brannon, Jake Watson and Kade Watson. He was a brother n law to numerous brother and sister n laws. He was an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward Burroughs and Helen Jeanette Burroughs and one brother Stanley E. Burroughs.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Glicker Funeral Home. 1849 Salem Ave. Dayton, Oh 45406.

Visitation will be 11:30am – 12:30pm. Immediately following we will proceed to Dayton National Cemetery from 12:30pm – 1:30pm.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dayton National Cemetary Support Committee 4400 W 3rd St. Dayton, Oh. 45428.

James will always be loved and never forgotten.