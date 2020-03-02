Donald Dean Jimison age 58 of Georgetown, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 3, 1961 in Brown County, OH the son of Ruby Pauline (Hamilton) Jennings and the late Willard Dean Jimison. He was a factory worker and a US Army veteran.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his son, William (Billy) Jimison.

Donald is survived by his mother, Pauline Jimison Jennings of Georgetown, ex wife and caretaker, Connie Jimison of Georgetown, 2 daughters, Amanda Jimison of Georgetown, Rachel McGuire of New Market, 2 brothers, Ray (Nancy) Jimison of Aberdeen, David (Christie) Jimison of Winchester, 4 sisters, Brenda (Irvin) Souder of Russellville, Beverly (Tom) Kurtz of Middletown, Delores Jodrey of Hillsboro, Mary (Jimmy) Lofton of Pulaski, MS, 6 grandchildren, Kiara Jimison, Tryston Downing, Gabriel Downing, Erina McGuire, Teagan Tucker and Diamon Jimison, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Clark Castle will be officiating.

Friends and Families may sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.