By Wayne Gates

Chance the movie is ready to hit the silver screen near you.

The film will open to audiences on Thursday, April 9. The closest theater to Brown County will be the Pierce Point theater in Amelia.

The locally produced and filmed movie about baseball, teenage relationships and the effects of teen suicide was the brainchild of the Daly family of Brown County.

Mike Daly and his wife Pamela served as Executive Producers and son Seth and Mike wrote the screenplay. Pamela also stars in the film.

Wade and Lori Highlander of Brown County also served as executive producers.

It stars Hollywood veteran Matthew Modine and three teen stars from other movies and television series.

“We are targeting Ohio and Kentucky for our first rollout in about 40 theaters,” said Mike Daly in an exclusive interview with The News Democrat.

The movie will also be shown in multiplexes in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Dayton, Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky.

Daly said that Chance will stay in theaters as long as interest remains.

“The theaters look at the per screen average to decide what films to hold over from week to week,” he said. “The more interest we have, especially in the first week, the more likely the theaters will keep the film in front of the public down the road.”

Daly is asking that supporters share their support for the movie on Facebook (Chance the Movie) and other social media platforms.

Chance is rated PG-13 for “Mature thematic content, including suicide. We want to be very careful with that. If it’s a 13 year old, we want a parent there with them to have the needed conversations.”

Those conversations are also a huge part of how Daly envisions the film starting dialogue and possibly even saving lives.

“We have a massive e-mail campaign going on to high school principals, baseball families and others that we think that the film will have an impact on,” Daly said.

“The high school partnership is major in our mind because we would like to work with high schools on the suicide prevention component.”

The movie is being offered to school principals and superintendents for pre-screening, so they can decide how actively their schools should participate in the effort.

“The idea is to have a facilitated conversation at the movie theater or back at the high school about the issues raised in the film,” Daly said.

He also talked about what’s next for the movie once it opens in Ohio and Kentucky.

“Because of the baseball lens that we are seeing things through, we will follow a baseball trail with the film and open it in major league cities around the country,” Daly said.

“We are also looking at the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area. There are some prominent media people up there that are very enthralled with the film and want to support it, along with some major radio personalities.”

Daly was close to Chance Smith, the real person that was the inspiration for the film, including coaching him for ten years. When he talked about Smith, the tear that leaked out of his eye opened a small window into Daly’s purpose for ensuring that the film got made.

“For a lot of people that have experienced teen suicide, the rest of their lives becomes a mission to make what happened not be meaningless and to prevent it from happening to somebody else,” Daly said.

“I believe from personal experience that nothing touches a heart like a good film. In my family, if we go see a moving film, it’s a whole different level of conversation when we get back in the car.”

In a press kit for the film, Chance is described as “The journey of a sensitive jovial country youth baseball star from age 6 to 16, as he struggles to find happiness and success guided by a special relationship with his baseball coach. This story explores the emotional impact of texting and first love on teenagers, with a look inside their actual communications taken from police statements, text messages and interviews.”

When asked if his family was now in the movie business, Daly said, “If Seth had something that dad is excited about and I had the money to pull it off, then the answer would be yes.”

As far as future distribution plans, Daly said a digital release to platforms like Netflix is at least two years away. He wants to continue to use the film as a vehicle to begin group discussions about teen suicide prevention before then.

Daly said that it would not have been possible to make the movie without the help of the local community.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped us. And we couldn’t have done this without the help of Kelley Davis, my Executive Administrator.”

The trailer to Chance can be found on youtube at:

Michael Daly can be reached at michaeldaly54@yahoo.com and the website for the move is www.chancethemovie.org.