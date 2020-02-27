Tina Sherman of Brown County, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born August 22, 1955 to the late Bee and Mollie (nee Hill) Campbell.

Tina is survived by her loving children Robin (Michael Barger) Sherman of Brown County, OH, Angela (Shane) Doan of Mt. Orab, OH, Rick (Jill Moore) Sherman of New Hope, OH, and Billy (Jill Mason) Sherman of Mt. Orab, OH; her adoring grandchildren Tyler, Aaron, Shayna, Alyssa, Hayley, Ethan, Alex, Aiden, Bella, Jewlie, Sophia, and Allie; her cherished great grandchildren Bryson, and Liam; and her caring siblings Nernie (Annie) Campbell of Mt. Orab, OH, Wayne (Pam) Campbell of Mt. Orab, OH, Phyllis Schultz of Mt. Orab, OH; her devoted significant other Roger Richards of Mt. Orab, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Tina was preceded in death by her husband Richard Sherman, four brothers, four sisters, and brother-in-law Geno Schultz.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Larry Baker officiating.