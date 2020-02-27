Daryl Edwin Stansberry, age 83 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a carpenter and the owner and general contractor of Stansberry and Stansberry. Daryl was a member of the Fairview Church near Georgetown, Ohio where he enjoyed singing in the church choir. He was an accomplished sportsman who played baseball and bowled a perfect score of 300. He was a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and was both Ohio State Singles Champion and Grand American Handicap First Runner-up. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to travel. Daryl especially enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds as well as attending sporting events of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Daryl was born May 24, 1936 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Groppenbacher) Stansberry. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Donna Hawkins, father and mother-in-law – Roscoe and Jessie (Carter) Sanders and one brother-in-law – Paul Sanders.

Daryl Stansberry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane (Sanders) Stansberry whom he married January 28, 1956; four children – Sue Cochran and husband Dickie of Georgetown, Ohio; Jolinne Kerl and husband Jim of Fairfield, Ohio; Mark Stansberry of Cincinnati, Ohio and Scott Stansberry and wife Patty of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Craig Drake and wife Christy of Georgetown, Ohio, Nikki Stansberry of Seaman, Ohio, Eric Stansberry and wife Lauren of Georgetown, Ohio and Sarah, Laura and Erin Stansberry all of Georgetown, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Taylor Bennett and husband Donte, Austin Grippa and Jalynn and Ayden Drake; two great-great grandchildren – Waverly and Xander Bennett; one brother-in-law – Vern Hawkins of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Lois Sanders of Milford, Ohio; two nieces – Christy Lucas and husband Lee of Georgetown, Ohio and Tracy Hawkins of Cincinnati, Ohio; two nephews – Eric Sanders and wife Carla of Colorado and Cary Sanders and wife Ashley of Tennessee and several great nieces and nephews. He was fondly known as “Uncle Dollar” by three special great nephews Logan, Layne and Landen Lucas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Ken Meyers will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Church or Hospice of Cincinnati.