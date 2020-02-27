Betty Anna (Scott) Donohoo, age 98 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence. She graduated from Georgetown High School in 1939 and then continued her education at the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and a graduate of the college of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP). Betty was a member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, founding member of the Brown County Charity Horse Show and a tireless volunteer for many charities and historic preservations projects such as the Brown County Courthouse restoration. She was born October 14, 1921 in Aberdeen, Ohio the only child of Nathan Robert and Hazel (Shelton) Scott. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dr. John R. Donohoo in 1998.

Mrs. Donohoo is survived by three children – Michael Donohoo, Deb Durbin and husband Tom and Dr. Jeff Donohoo and wife Carol all of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jenny Connor and husband Bobby of Georgetown, Ohio, Brian Andriot and wife Jen of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sarah Donohoo of Ripley, Ohio and Casey Tucker and husband Jason of Milford, Ohio and eight great grandchildren – Kelsey, Oliver, Chandler, Roxen, Jillian, Grayson, Anna and Devin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040 or the Dr. John Donohoo Scholarship Fund, c/o Georgetown Exempted Village School, 1043 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 401 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

