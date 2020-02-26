Ripley knew its matchup with Mariemont on Tuesday in a OHSAA Southwest Division III Sectional semifinal would be a grinder.

Both teams averaged in the lower 40’s in scoring, both allowing less than 40 points per game.

Well here they were, knotted at 34 at the end of regulation…Mariemont ending up on the winning end in overtime, 38-36 to end the Lady Jays season at 13-10.

Both teams struggled offensively on the bigger stage, in a bigger gym with unforgiving rims.

“Big arena, little different then we play in. We’ve struggled to shoot it all year, so nothing new,” Lady Jays coach Chris Coleman said. “Unfortunately shots didn’t fall tonight, if they do, we win.”

The Lady Warriors shot 38 percent for the game, the Lady Jays at 23 percent. The percentages created a lot of rebounding opportunities, Mariemont winning that battle 49-30. While they were able to control the glass, the Lady Jays helped offset it by forcing 19 turnovers and keeping them in the game.

“We thought if we could speed them up we could turn them over or force quick shots,” Coleman said.

Early on Azyiah Williams helped Ripley jump out to a 6-2 start a couple minutes into the game.

The scoring droughts that plagued Ripley throughout the season then hit, Mariemont going on a 13-0 run stretching into the second quarter to jump ahead 15-6 and the largest lead of the closely fought battle.

Riley Finn helped the Lady Jays find some offense before the half, scoring four points in the second to help get the Lady Jays within seven at 19-12 at halftime. Williams and Finn then really got things going in the third, combining to score all 11 Lady Jays points in the quarter, including Williams’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 26-23 Mariemont after three.

The three was also a significant milestone for Williams, recording her 1,000th career point with the made basket.

“She’s a heck of a ball player, but she’s one heck of a person. If you get to know her, she’s a better person than she is a ball player and that’s saying a lot. It’s just unreal the kind of kid that she is,” Coleman said.

Finn then gave the Lady Jays their first lead since the first quarter after banking home a 3-pointer and a 28-26 Ripley lead. The two would trade leads four times in the fourth, Alivia Naticchioni’s layup giving Mariemont a 34-31 lead with just over two minutes to play.

Hannah Morgan got the Lady Jays within one after two free throws with 1:11 left. Williams then took a charge for a chance for Ripley to close out the game on the winning end, trailing 34-33 with less than a minute to play.

Morgan then gathered another offensive rebound and was fouled, hitting one of two attempts from the line this time to tie things up with 31 seconds to play.

Neither team was able to find the game winning point from there, Mariemont missing two free throws with 20 seconds left, Ripley’s final two shot attempts in the closing seconds coming up empty to send the game to overtime.

The first blood after regulation wasn’t drawn until a Kendall Spreen jumper with less than two minutes to play in the extra period, a Lady Warriors layup followed by Amy Muller to give Mariemont a 38-34 lead with under a minute to go.

As she had done all season, Williams came up big for Ripley, hitting a shot and getting fouled, but couldn’t convert the free throw attempt with less than a minute to go in the overtime.

Struggling from the line like they did all night, Mariemont missed the front end of a one and one, Ripley getting one last chance with five seconds to play after a timeout.

Riley Finn was fouled on a shot attempt with 0.4 seconds left, but was unable to hit the first free throw, the second an intentional miss that Ripley was unable to gather and attempt a game winning shot.

The loss puts a close to the Lady Jays season, a learning year for a team that will have everyone back next season.

“We get them all back and hopefully they can all play. We’ve got a couple eighth graders that I think can come up and help us too,” Coleman said. “We were picked last in the league and honestly coming into the season even with Azyiah we’d win four or five games. We came in third in the big school division in the league and played right along with Eastern and North Adams and honestly could have beat both of them once.”

Williams led the Lady Jays with 18 points, Finn adding 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the team.

Mariemont had eight different players score, led by Marley Valentine’s eight points. The win gets the Lady Warriors to 19-4 on the season and they’ll face Williamsburg in a Southwest Sectional Final.

RULH 6 6 11 11 2 – 36

MHS 7 12 7 8 4 – 38

Ripley (36): Williams 18, Finn 13, Morgan 3, Verne 2

Mariemont (38): Valentine 8, K. Dewey 7, Naticchioni 6, Spreen 5, Robertson 4, Muller 4, Halpin 2, E. Dewey 2

Game Stats:

Field Goals: Ripley 15/63, Mariemont 17/44

3-Pointers: Ripley 3/19, Mariemont 2/8

Free Throws: Ripley 3/10, Mariemont 2/11

Rebounds: Ripley 30 (Finn, Morgan 8), Mariemont 49 (Valentine 9)

Tunovers: Ripley 9, Mariemont 19

Records: Ripley 13-10, Mariemont 19-4

Ripley junior Azyiah Williams is awarded the game ball by RULH varsity girls’ basketball coach Chris Coleman after recording her 1,000th career point during the Lady Jays’ sectional tournament game against Mariemont. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_azyiah-williams-1000.jpg Ripley junior Azyiah Williams is awarded the game ball by RULH varsity girls’ basketball coach Chris Coleman after recording her 1,000th career point during the Lady Jays’ sectional tournament game against Mariemont.