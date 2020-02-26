The No. 1 seed Eastern Brown Lady Warriors are headed to the Ohio Southeast District Division III finals at Waverly after their 46-29 win over the No. 9 seed Alexander Lady Spartans in the district semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Lady Warriors led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, but scoring came to halt on both ends of the court in the second period of play with some aggressive defense by both squads.

The Lady Warriors were outscored 1-0 in the second quarter, holding a 13-7 lead at halftime break with the officials allowing the both teams to play through heavy contact without much whistle blowing.

Once shots started to fall in the second half for the Lady Warriors, their lead began to expand.

The Lady Warriors came off halftime break to outscore the Spartans 15-11 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 28-18. They sealed the victory by going on to outscore Alexander 18-11 in the fourth period.

The Lady Warriors leading scorer, freshman guard Rylee Leonard, was held scoreless by the Spartan defense in the first half, but she heated up to score 18 points in the second half to lead all scorers. Leonard managed her first field goal with only three seconds to go in the third quarter, a three-pointer that gave the Lady Warriors a 10-point lead.

Leonard went on to drain a three-pointer and two field goals from close range in the fourth quarter while also going 8-9 from the charity stripe in the final frame to help the Lady Warriors widen the margin.

“Once we established that inside game, Rylee could have her kind of game,” said Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill.

Helping the Lady Warriors get rolling in the second half was center Mackenzie Gloff, who hammered the boards on both ends of the court and came through with five hard-earned points in the third quarter.

“Defense was definitely a big difference in the game tonight,” said Pickerill. “Our help side was even good tonight, whereas sometimes we struggle with it.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a quarter where we got beat 1-0,” Pickerill added. “I felt like they (referees) kind of let the kids decide this one, and they let them play.”

The Lady Warriors, now 23-1, are scheduled to take on No. 12 seed Oak Hill in the district championship game on Feb. 29 at Waverly with a 12 p.m. Tipoff.

“We hope to be able to give them a challenge,” Pickerill said of the upcoming district championship game.

EBHS 13 0 15 18 – 46

AHS 6 1 11 11 – 29

Eastern (46): Leonard 4 8-9 18, Pickerill 4 1-2 12, Gloff 2 1-2 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Frost 1 0-0 3, Wills 1 0-0 2, Prine 0 2-2 2. Team: 14 12-16 46. Three-pointers: Pickerill 3, Leonard 2, Frost 1.

Alexander (29): Grinstead 4 3-3 13, Meeks 2 3-6 7, Mace 1 2-2 5, Meadows 1 0-0 2, Scurlock 1 0-0 2. Team: 9 8-11 29. Three-pointers: Grinstead 2, Mace 1.

Eastern's Mackenzie Gloff muscles up a shot against some tight defense in the Lady Warriors' Feb. 20 district semifinal win over Albany Alexander. Eastern's Rylee Leonard goes up for a shot during the district semifinal bout at Waverly High School on Feb. 20.