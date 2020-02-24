Phyllis Henize, 94

Phyllis Eileen Henize passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on September 25, 1925 in Winchester, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Lee Henize and Pauline Neu Henize.

Surviving are her daughter, Ann E. Wallace Carr of Wilmington, OH, former son-in-law, Tim Carr of Wilmington, two grandchildren, Kaitlin B. Carr (Nick) Hall of Hilliard, OH, and Tyler B. (Laurie) Carr of Wilmington, and four great-grandchildren, Conner & Bristol Hall, and Laney & Tucker Carr. Also surviving is a nephew, Kenneth Davis of Reseda, CA, her special friend, Walter Hank of Wilmington and several other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister & brother-in-law, Frieda B. & Frank Davis, as well as two husbands, Roy E. Carter and John Dwight Henize.

Phyllis graduated from high school in Russellville, Ohio in 1943. She moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base before starting her family. She returned to Brown County Ohio in 1969 where she worked in the Brown County Clerk of Courts office until her retirement.

Phyllis always enjoyed flower gardening, square dancing, traveling, sewing, and singing in the church choir while an active member at the Georgetown United Methodist Church. After moving to Cape May in Wilmington, Ohio in 2013, she enjoyed attending luncheons and activities at the Clinton County Senior Center. She was a regular attendee of the Wilmington United Methodist Church. However, her real passion was her family. She never missed one of her daughter’s school or club activities and was frequently seen at her grandchildren’s activities as well. She never missed special occations and celebrations with them.

A memorial service will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. Wilmington, Ohio, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Scott Miller officiating.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Sunday, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

The family suggests contributions may be made to the Clinton County Senior Center or Wilmington United Methodist Church in Phyllis’s memory. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.