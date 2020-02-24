Jackie Miller, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February, 21, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson township. She was born May 7, 1939 to parents Virgil and Hazel Miller of Russellville Ohio. Jackie was a lifetime resident of Russellville and attended and graduated from Russellville High School in 1957. After graduation she worked for Western Southern Insurance Company in Cincinnati for the next 30 plus years. After retirement she was employed at the Donahoo Pharmacy in Georgetown and the Bristow Pharmacy in Ripley.

Jackie had a beautiful voice and sang for many weddings and other events over the years. One of the highlights for her musically was the opportunity to sing at the Cincinnati May Festival with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Jackie was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ from childhood and will be remembered for all she did serving as organist, pianist and caring for the Communion. She also served as organist at the historic Red Oak Presbyterian Church and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Russellville. She was also known for her love and care for cats in the area.

Preceding her in death was her mother Hazel Miller, brother Dale Miller and father Virgil Miller. Jackie leaves behind several cousins and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane and Larry Hoop will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 207 W. Plum St, Georgetown, OH 45121 or to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church, Historical Society, PO Box 193, Ripley, OH 45167.

Friends and Families may sign Jackie’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.