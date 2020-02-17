Shirley Amiott passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on August 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Nellie (nee Patten) Armstrong in Georgetown, OH.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 ½ years Gerald Amiott; her caring children Debbie Lee (Kenny) Eary of Mt. Orab, OH, Ricky Dean (Pauline) Amiott of Williamsburg, OH, and Barry Allen Amiott of Mt. Orab, OH; her adored grandchildren Steven Shay of Mt. Orab, OH, Kendra Eary of Mt. Orab, OH, Stephanie Biegger of Mariemont, OH, Derrick Amiott of Eastgate, OH, Lindsay Kahsar of Cincinnati, OH, Quentin Toole of Flordia, and Shay Toole of Florida; her cherished great grandchildren Hayden, Alex, Sofi, Abby, Austin, and Tyler; her sibling Loretta Smith of Locust Ridge, OH, Robert (Beverly) Armstrong of Locust Ridge, OH, and Kent Armstrong of Mt. Orab, OH; and best friend Evelyn Stein.

In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her grandson Joe Bowman, and siblings Linda Shuemake, Charles Armstrong, and Janet Smith.

Shirley was retired from Dualite, Inc., loved to play softball, and graduated from Hamersville High School in 1954.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. Vernon Green will be officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Hope.