A Middletown man is in the Brown County Jail after allegedly attacking a Mt. Orab man with a hammer inside his own home.

45 year old Anthony Hollon of Middletown was arrested on Feb. 10 and is in the Brown County Jail facing Aggravated Burglary, Felonious Assault and Assault charges.

The Mt. Orab Police Department sent the following information to Champion Media in a press release:

“Chief Bryan Mount reports that on February 6, 2020 at approximately 8:20 PM the Mt. Orab Police Department was dispatched to 427 Robin Avenue for the report of an intruder inside the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and came in contact with the homeowner, Michael Taylor age 29, who had injuries to his head. Michael Taylor reported that he arrived home with his two children and his seven-year-old son entered the residence. Michael Taylor reported that he heard his son screaming for him from inside and he then entered the residence.

Taylor advised that he encountered an unknown male subject inside his residence and a physical altercation took place. During the altercation Michael Taylor was struck in the head with a hammer and the unknown male fled the area on foot. Michael Taylor was treated and released from Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital for his injuries.

Detective Gregory responded to the residence and processed the scene. From Det. Gregory’s investigation the male subject was identified as 44 yr. old Anthony Hollon out of Middletown Ohio. On February 7, 2020 an arrest warrant was issued for Anthony Hollon for the alleged offenses.

On February 9, 2020 Anthony Hollon was located in Franklin Ohio and taken into custody by the Franklin Police Department. Anthony Hollon was transported to the Warren County Jail and then transported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on February 10, 2020 where he is facing the following charges. Aggravated Burglary, Felonious Assault, and Assault. Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The Mt. Orab Police Department would like to thank the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Clermont County Sheriff Deputy Dyer and his K-9 partner, the Franklin Police Department and other agencies for their assistance.