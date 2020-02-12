Gerald Sherwood Renshaw, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Renshaw was a professional land surveyor and owner of Renshaw Surveying. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio and a United States Navy veteran. Mr. Renshaw was born April 5, 1934 in Hillsboro, Illinois the son of the late Kenneth Joel and Elizabeth Louise (Latta) Renshaw. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Patricia Elaine (Chrowl) Renshaw in 2009; two sisters – Majel Renshaw and Kathleen Haley and one brother – Kenneth J. Renshaw, Jr..

Mr. Renshaw is survived by two sons – Peter S. Renshaw and wife Deborah of Georgetown, Ohio and Christopher S. Renshaw and wife Teresa of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Amy Renshaw of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Scott S. Renshaw and wife Tami, Emily E. Renshaw and Christopher M. Dietrick; three great grandchildren – Zachary Trammel and Declyn and Archer Renshaw and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 12 at the church. Inurnment will follow the funeral service at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason OH 45040 or to any Animal Rescue or Wildlife Fund.

