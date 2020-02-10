By Wayne Gates

An additional felony charge has been filed against Margaret Breeze and her husband, Charles Breeze.

Both have been charged with Tampering With Evidence, a third degree felony.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said that the charges are based on alleged actions taken by the Breezes between the first time a child services worker contacted them about abuse allegations of a young girl in their care in September of 2019 and when BCSO deputies and detectives served a search warrant on the couple on November 1.

“The allegations are that there was evidence that was manipulated, specifically with respect to the trailer where it was alleged that the girl was being kept at times,” said Corbin.

He added that it appears that the Breezes were trying to change the way things would look to investigators.

“There was a concern there that there was an investigation ongoing and that they could be facing criminal charges. So they manipulated the evidence to make it look like the little girl was not being kept in the trailer,” said Corbin.

Both Margaret and Charles Breeze are already facing multiple charges, including two counts each of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Felonious Assault.

Both are in the custody of Brown County; Margaret in the Brown County Jail and Charles in a medical facility while he recovers from medical issues.

The charges are based on the alleged abuse of an 11 year old girl in their care, including starvation.

When the girl was removed from their home, she weighed only 47 pounds and suffered from malnutrition and early liver failure.

She reported her alleged abuse to a teacher while taking an online test.

The teacher on the other end of the line noticed that her attention was lagging and asked her what was wrong. The conversation went like this;

Girl “I’m hungry.”

Teacher: ”Well why don’t you get something to eat and come back?”

Girl: “I can’t, I’ll get in trouble.”

Teacher: “Why?”

Girl: “I only get a plate of rice at midnight.”

Once their conversation ended, the teacher immediately reported her concerns to authorities in Brown County.

The girl is currently living with the teacher that reported her alleged abuse and is doing well, gaining weight and improving weekly.

Corbin said that he planned to ask Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler to merge the new charge into the prior case.

Margaret Breeze is due back in court on Feb. 20. Charles Breeze has a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 4.