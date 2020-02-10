By Wayne Gates

Local Attorney Val Lewis, II has been named by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take over as Brown County Common Pleas Juvenile/Probate Judge when sitting judge Danny Bubp retires at the end of May.

Lewis will assume office on June 1, 2020 and will serve the remainder of Bubp’s term. Lewis is also unopposed in the November election for the seat, which means he will serve a full term beginning in early 2021.

Lewis currently serves as Mayor’s Court Magistrate for the villages of Aberdeen, Georgetown, Hamersville, Ripley, Russellville, and Sardinia. Lewis is also currently an Associate Attorney at the Wallace Law Firm in Mt. Orab and serves as a public defender in Brown County.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

Lewis said that he’s very happy to be in a position to help make his home county a better place.

“I was born and raised in Brown County. I had many professional opportunities to leave and chose not to. I have had a great private practice and been very happy. This (judgeship) is my opportunity to give back to Brown County.”

Lewis said that the planning process for the transition is already underway.

“I will be closing my practice at the end of March and use the rest of the time to wrap up my cases so I don’t leave any unfinished business for clients.”

Local attorney John Walker is assisting in that effort.

“He is a former prosecutor that Wallace Law Office has recently retained. He is an amazing young lawyer who is going to assist me in the transition out of my practice,” Lewis said.

Lewis said that he plans to hit the books while he transitions from lawyer to judge.

“In the two months that I am going to be between practicing law and taking the bench, I am going to be relaxing and reading up on recent law changes and trends to get up to speed. I don’t want there to be anybody in that courtroom that knows more than I do about the law,” he said.

Lewis also talked about the vetting process he went through prior to being chosen by Governor DeWine.

“The process was very interesting. I had to fill out a substantial request for information with wide-ranging questions,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he also appeared in front of an interview panel.

I appeared in front of five lawyers that work for the governor and they asked me some tough questions. It was not an easy process,” he said.

“The asked me about what I would call my landmark cases, the cases I was most proud of and the types of cases I worked on.”

Lewis said the panel also wanted some personal insights.

“I was also asked to tell them what being a judge meant to me. They also wanted to know what role judges should hold in the political process. I told them that I felt that judges should have no role in the political process.”

When asked about his first day on the bench, Lewis said, “What I want to do first is make sure that the staff that is there feels comfortable. I want them to feel comfortable doing the good job that they have been doing and then slowly implement any positive changes that may be necessary.”

Lewis also took the opportunity to express some personal gratitude as he achieves a career milestone.

“I am grateful to many people. My father Val Lewis senior, first and foremost for being such a social presence in the county. He gave me a headstart in so many things,” Lewis said.

“Mike Kelly and Bruce Wallace gave me my professional start. I feel like I grew up professionally in this place. And finally, my family now. My wife has been amazing and my 11 year old son is my best friend.”

Lewis also thanked the local judges and attorneys that he has worked with over the years.