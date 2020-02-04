By Martha Jacob

In the absence of Russellville Fiscal Officer Jennifer Grooms, council convened on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in regular session.

Led by its new Mayor, Rodney Rickey, council proceeded to get its ducks in a row for the new year.

First line of business was to accept the resignation of Jimmy Griffith (originally a sign-in for council) then in turn, swore him in as a member of council. Other members include Courtney Burns, Timothy Davenport, Paula Neu and Don Salisbury. Marty Paeltz was also sworn in to council later in the meeting filling the final vacant seat.

Paula Neu was appointed president of council. Neu later discussed some ordinances with council in the absence of Grooms at the meeting.

Council approved minutes from its December meeting as well as a special meeting, approved the December bills but tabled approval of the financial reports pending a report from Grooms.

Under public participation, a Russellville resident questioned any ordinance that might be in place regarding dogs that run free in the village and not on a leash.

The resident asked council and Police Chief Markus Callahan about what could be done about another local dog owner.

The resident had an issue of a neighbors dog who was continually coming into her yard and was not on a leash.

Chief Callahan told her that the village followed the same rules as the state of Ohio and owners have to maintain reasonable control of their pet at all times, if not the owner can be cited into court.

Council openly discussed the serious drainage problems in the village especially at the west end of town and how the issue should be dealt with. Many basements get flooded out, costing homeowners the expense of cleaning it up. It is an ongoing problem for several home owners.

“We are aware of these drainage issues and we are trying to look for any grant money that might be available help pay for the needed repairs,” Mayor Rickey said.

Tina Jodrey with the Russellville EMS reported to council that her department had made 12 runs, she had a check for $4,736 which was a reimbursement from the state from a grant and she also had a check for $1,911 from Med Account. She asked that both checks be deposited.

“The starter went out in our red squad car,” Jodrey said. “We’re still waiting for it to come back. Our white squad can still make runs, but it’s not equipped with the display that tells you what’s on in the unit. We had to send the display to Wisconsin because they were the only ones who could work on it.”

Jodrey said her department had added four more people to the roster, who are already EM’s, including three basics, and one medic.

Matt Neu, Russellville Fire Chief also gave his report to council.

“We received our $50,000 grant for our Marc’s radios,” Neu said. “We are happy that it has been approved through the state. We’ll be getting hand-held portables.

“We had an issue with the heaters going bad in our bay area and we tried to get it repaired but the parts are no longer available. So we have to replace the heater which is around $2,100. Also, the other night when that wind was so bad it caught one of our walk-in doors and it has to be replaced, frame and all.”

Neu planned on getting an estimate from Kiblers to replace it.