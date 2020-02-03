Terry A. Blanton of Sardinia, OH formerly of Williamsburg, OH passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born on March 16, 1967 to Mary L. (nee Sipple) Blanton and the late Terry R. Blanton in Cincinnati, OH.

Terry is survived by his loving children Terry J. Blanton of Lynchburg, OH, Nate Blanton of Lynchburg, OH, Cody Blanton of Sardinia, OH, Dustin Blanton Sardinia, OH, and Jesse Blanton of Sardinia, OH, his cherished grandchildren Brantley J. Blanton, Alexis J. Blanton, Aubrey M. Blanton, and Cohen M. Blanton, his caring brother Keven R. (Jessica) Blanton of Williamsburg, OH, and his darling mother Mary L. Blanton of Williamsburg, OH.

A Celebration of Life of Service will be held at the Williamsburg American Legion located at 208 E Main St, Williamsburg, OH 45176 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.