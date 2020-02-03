Jon Kent Hyde, age 62 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Hyde was a truck driver for UPS freight. He was born May 28, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert Geoffrey and Donna Gail (Niemann) Hyde.

Jon is survived by his wife – Rachel; one daughter – Melissa Hyde of Russellville, Ohio; two brothers – Hank Hyde and wife Sharon of Cincinnati, Ohio and Geoffrey Dean and wife Heidi Hyde of Georgetown, Ohio and nieces and nephews – Shawna Hyde, Kara Strong and husband Steve, Kiley Hyde and Kobe Hyde.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at ABCAP, Conference Room A, 406 West Plus Street, Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

