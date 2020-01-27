Robert “Bob” James Knuckles of Fayetteville, OH. Born on January 30, 1945 in Beverly, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Russell) Knuckles. Loving father of Robert James Clouse, LeAnna Yvette (Christopher) Hyer, Brandi (Brian) Gibson, Melodia Smith and Michelle Businelle. Caring grandfather of Christofer Cody, Benjamin Cody and Logan Gibson. Proud great-grandfather of Xoeigh Cody and Coleson Cody. Dear brother of Charles Knuckles, Alice Dean and the late Norma Jean Rorrer. Cherished son of the late Tillman and Edna (nee Asher) Knuckles. Also survived by like a son to us, Allen Vogel Sr., a special nephew, Trevor Dean and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 2 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Bob Knuckles to lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 E. 55th St., Suite 6H, New York, New York 10022. visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com for more information.

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Knuckles-Bob.jpg