Madeline Rose Cates, 80, Altus, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Kincannon Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Madeline Rose Newman was born on June 30, 1939 in Russellville, Ohio to Hurless and Sarah (Sentney) Newman. She grew up in Russellville and graduated from Russellville High School. Madeline received her Associates Degree from Parkland College in Champagne, Illinois. She worked in housekeeping at the hospital at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois and quickly worked up to Executive Manager. She was hired at the base hospital at Altus Air Force Base and retired after 30 years. She was an animal lover and an avid Ohio State University fan. Madeline enjoyed planting flowers and making flower arrangements, especially for the holidays.

Her parents and two brothers, John and Richard Newman, preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Anthony DeRollo, Jr. and wife, Yvette; a daughter, Tonya Boots and husband, Craig; a grandson, Michael Poisson; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

